Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,338 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $8,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,918,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,680,664,000 after purchasing an additional 483,980 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,087,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $350,501,000 after buying an additional 281,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,072,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,485,000 after buying an additional 196,032 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,981,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $188,904,000 after buying an additional 221,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,909,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,825,000 after buying an additional 65,145 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ED has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.42.

Consolidated Edison Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ED stock opened at $99.01 on Tuesday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.10 and a 12-month high of $102.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.37.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 15.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

