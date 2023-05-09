CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,945 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,349 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $10,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,934,841 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $11,056,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,512 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,699,284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,184,085,000 after purchasing an additional 134,457 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,271,819 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $863,392,000 after purchasing an additional 574,495 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in CVS Health by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,706,023 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $809,052,000 after buying an additional 671,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in CVS Health by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,770,066 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $550,291,000 after buying an additional 63,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,089,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:CVS opened at $69.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.14. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $68.10 and a 52 week high of $107.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on CVS shares. StockNews.com lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group cut their price objective on CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.00.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Further Reading

