Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Position Increased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,321 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $9,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $78.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.04. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $78.59. The firm has a market cap of $106.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

