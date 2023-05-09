JMP Securities Lowers PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $85.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at JMP Securities from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 12.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PYPL. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $102.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.66.

PayPal Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $75.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.85. The company has a market capitalization of $84.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. PayPal has a 1 year low of $66.39 and a 1 year high of $103.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PayPal will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 26,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,113,885.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Buckingham Strategic Partners increased its stake in PayPal by 3.5% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 3,593 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in PayPal by 2.0% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,487 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in PayPal by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management increased its stake in PayPal by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 6,930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 11,072 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

