Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,437 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $7,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after acquiring an additional 15,865 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 64,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on STLD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.13.

Steel Dynamics Stock Down 0.3 %

STLD stock opened at $97.88 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.64. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.44 and a 12 month high of $136.46. The company has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The basic materials company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 47.68%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.05%.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

