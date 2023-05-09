Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 42,475 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $8,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter worth $43,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 50.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter worth $54,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GLPI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.80.

Insider Transactions at Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Up 0.6 %

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.82 per share, for a total transaction of $53,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 150,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,080,104.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

GLPI stock opened at $51.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.97 and a 52 week high of $55.13.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.55%. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

