VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 293,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,359 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.07% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $8,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 21,728.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth $59,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $35.36 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.01. The company has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $21.52 and a 52 week high of $36.26.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

