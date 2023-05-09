Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $10,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.92.

In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $458,540.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,128,408.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $97.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.72, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.76 and a fifty-two week high of $141.77.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($1.46). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 439.64%.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

