California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,405,767 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 28,367 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in HP were worth $64,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in HP by 5.4% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in HP by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,869 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in HP by 3.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,030 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in HP by 4.4% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in HP by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,295 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HPQ. TheStreet lowered shares of HP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of HP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.69.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $30.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.74. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.08 and a fifty-two week high of $40.79.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.17 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $124,366.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,778.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $1,121,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 766,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,612,568.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $124,366.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,778.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,710 shares of company stock worth $1,588,389 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About HP

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Recommended Stories

