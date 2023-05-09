Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Decreases Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 110,698 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,733 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $7,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 41,804 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,965,877 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $201,235,000 after buying an additional 169,893 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 42,784 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,106,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,118,000 after buying an additional 85,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $67,465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 0.4 %

FIS opened at $55.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.57 and a fifty-two week high of $106.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.54 and its 200 day moving average is $64.93.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.09. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 114.79% and a positive return on equity of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on FIS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.30.

Insider Activity

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler acquired 2,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.88 per share, with a total value of $150,011.84. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,343 shares in the company, valued at $223,579.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $361,433.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,587.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler bought 2,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.88 per share, for a total transaction of $150,011.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,343 shares in the company, valued at $223,579.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

