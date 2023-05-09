Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Raises Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,921 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $7,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HLT. Palestra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,913,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,840,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,270,000 after purchasing an additional 650,540 shares during the last quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 1,165,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,597,000 after purchasing an additional 621,797 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,200,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,433,000 after purchasing an additional 583,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 162.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 746,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,234,000 after purchasing an additional 462,131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on HLT. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $168.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

In other news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 32,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $4,960,012.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,037 shares in the company, valued at $33,361,114.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HLT opened at $145.55 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.85 and a 200 day moving average of $138.77. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $108.41 and a one year high of $152.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.23.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 141.34% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.