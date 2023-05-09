Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Boosts Stock Holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) by 180.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 365,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 235,100 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.07% of Albertsons Companies worth $7,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACI. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 1.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 554,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,778,000 after buying an additional 8,949 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,043,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $240,634,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 228,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,690,000 after buying an additional 25,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 11,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. 65.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Tigress Financial upgraded Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Monday, April 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.93.

In related news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 32,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $681,796.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACI opened at $20.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.57. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.14 and a 52 week high of $31.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.75.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 68.28% and a net margin of 1.95%. The firm had revenue of $18.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. Equities analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

