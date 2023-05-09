Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 198,967 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,361 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $7,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 156.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. 26.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of DELL stock opened at $46.02 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.97. The firm has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.03. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.90 and a 12 month high of $52.60.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.39% and a negative return on equity of 173.72%. The firm had revenue of $25.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 45.96%.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 200,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $9,115,454.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 149,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,775,831.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 200,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $9,115,454.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 149,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,775,831.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 22,042 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $964,998.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,365.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 522,371 shares of company stock valued at $22,038,868. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Dell Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.13.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

