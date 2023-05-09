Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Decreases Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,904 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Corteva were worth $8,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CTVA. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 0.8% during the third quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 18,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.0% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Corteva by 3.5% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Corteva by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its stake in Corteva by 4.4% in the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 79.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Corteva in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Corteva from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.88.

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $57.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.19 and a 200 day moving average of $62.03. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.03 and a 12 month high of $68.43. The firm has a market cap of $40.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Corteva’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

Featured Stories

