Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $7.92 Million Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,467 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $7,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth about $160,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 28.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,420,000 after purchasing an additional 14,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRV. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.73.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.1 %

TRV stock opened at $182.57 on Tuesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.65 and a 1-year high of $194.51. The firm has a market cap of $42.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $174.70 and its 200-day moving average is $182.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.47. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $9.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.71%.

Travelers Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total value of $28,435,791.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,124,196.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total transaction of $539,119.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,992.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total value of $28,435,791.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,124,196.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 228,051 shares of company stock worth $42,423,406. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

