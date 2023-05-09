Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Shares Purchased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) by 53.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,100 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.24% of Mueller Industries worth $8,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Millington Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $915,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 23,889 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Freedom Day Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $953,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MLI opened at $74.92 on Tuesday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.05 and a fifty-two week high of $76.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.09.

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 38.46%. The business had revenue of $877.58 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.07%.

In related news, Director John B. Hansen sold 500 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $35,235.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $845,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mueller Industries news, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total value of $219,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,911.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $35,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $845,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,785 shares of company stock worth $422,849 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mueller Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of Domestic Piping Systems Group, Great Lakes Copper, Heatlink Group, European Operations, Trading Group, Jungwoo-Mueller, and Mueller Middle East.

