Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $8.17 Million Stock Holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 305.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,932 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,882 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.09% of F5 worth $8,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in F5 by 3.3% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,135 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in F5 by 1.1% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in F5 by 0.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,125 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in F5 by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 6,203 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in F5 by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 442 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on F5 from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on F5 from $166.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on F5 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on F5 from $156.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on F5 from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.13.

In other F5 news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total value of $36,809.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,627.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total transaction of $36,809.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,627.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.90, for a total value of $318,924.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,739,327.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,941 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,622. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $135.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.24. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.09. F5, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.05 and a fifty-two week high of $174.38.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The network technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $703.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.18 million. F5 had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

