State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,860 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 186,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of CarMax worth $11,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in CarMax during the first quarter worth about $106,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of CarMax by 6.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter.

CarMax Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $72.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $106.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.20. CarMax had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on KMX shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on CarMax from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wedbush increased their target price on CarMax from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on CarMax from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarMax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.40.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

