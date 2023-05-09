Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $8.88 Million Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,245 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,621 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.08% of Masco worth $8,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Bank grew its position in Masco by 23.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 12,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after buying an additional 11,337 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter worth about $495,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 457,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,345,000 after buying an additional 305,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Masco from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Masco Trading Up 0.8 %

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 68,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $3,718,687.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,157,236.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 68,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $3,718,687.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 187,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,157,236.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 18,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total transaction of $1,028,188.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 194,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,938,260.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 223,506 shares of company stock valued at $12,190,405 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Masco stock opened at $53.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.35 and its 200 day moving average is $50.13. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $42.33 and a 1 year high of $58.18.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. Masco had a net margin of 9.65% and a negative return on equity of 237.83%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 31.93%.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates under the Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products segments. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, shower drains, steam shower systems, sinks, kitchen accessories, and toilets.

