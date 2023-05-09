United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $13,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in United Therapeutics by 8.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 229.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $1,160,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 187.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.81, for a total transaction of $80,338.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,806 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,186.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.76, for a total transaction of $2,038,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,118.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nilda Mesa sold 374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.81, for a total transaction of $80,338.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,186.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 224,379 shares of company stock worth $51,658,957. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $210.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $226.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 9.84 and a quick ratio of 9.52. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.60. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $174.36 and a 1-year high of $283.09.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.60. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.76% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $506.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 18.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UTHR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price objective on United Therapeutics from $285.00 to $256.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.82.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening conditions. Its products include Adcirca, Orenitram, Remodulin, TYVASO, and Unituxin. The company was founded by Martine A. Rothblatt on June 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

See Also

