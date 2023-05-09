BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 266,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,380 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $10,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 485.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in BorgWarner by 91.7% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 91.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total transaction of $350,443.43. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,701.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 14,026 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total transaction of $695,549.34. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,875 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,991.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total value of $350,443.43. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,701.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,707 shares of company stock worth $5,027,503 over the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on BorgWarner from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.27.

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $45.03 on Tuesday. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.41.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.97%. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.63%.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

