Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,478 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,774 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $3,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 181.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 25.9% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SSNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.67.

SS&C Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $55.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.13. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.25 and a 52-week high of $65.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 17.74%. SS&C Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.33%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

