Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 233,600 Shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 844,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233,600 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 2.64% of Blue Bird worth $9,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLBD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 395.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 198.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Blue Bird

In other news, Director Phil Horlock sold 14,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $324,478.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 409,854 shares in the company, valued at $9,016,788. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Blue Bird Stock Up 3.2 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLBD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blue Bird in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

NASDAQ:BLBD opened at $19.75 on Tuesday. Blue Bird Co. has a 12 month low of $7.14 and a 12 month high of $23.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.96, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.35.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.06). Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 442.21% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $235.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Blue Bird Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Blue Bird Company Profile

Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear.

