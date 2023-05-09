Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $9.23 Million Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,261 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,222 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in FedEx were worth $9,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,835,505 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,796,508,000 after buying an additional 220,183 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,818,843 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,497,094,000 after buying an additional 469,345 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in FedEx by 3.3% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,878,717 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,060,573,000 after buying an additional 445,125 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in FedEx by 9.1% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,645,580 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $244,319,000 after buying an additional 136,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in FedEx by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,285,095 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $222,578,000 after buying an additional 279,825 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDX has been the topic of several research reports. Argus upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $242.00 to $264.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $196.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.41.

FedEx Stock Up 0.6 %

FDX stock opened at $230.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $248.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $220.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.61.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.72%.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $2,569,986.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,120,967.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Stephen E. Gorman bought 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $230.75 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,283.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $2,569,986.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,120,967.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,486 shares of company stock worth $34,001,009 in the last quarter. 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

See Also

