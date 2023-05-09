Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Cuts Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,443 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $10,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $318,000. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 17,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after buying an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 66,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,426,000 after buying an additional 22,195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $2,473,239.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 1.2 %

EL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $278.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. TheStreet lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.21.

Shares of EL stock opened at $206.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $73.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.44, a PEG ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.52. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.47 and a 1-year high of $284.45.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.71%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.