Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Increases Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,014 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $10,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 1,923.8% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 716,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,894,000 after buying an additional 680,888 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,981,000 after buying an additional 646,828 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,696,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,753,000 after buying an additional 369,620 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 8.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,185,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,909,000 after buying an additional 310,891 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 6.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,137,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,296,000 after buying an additional 302,388 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Kellogg

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total value of $6,399,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,431,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,547,083,313.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Rodrigo Lance sold 2,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $201,675.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,443.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total value of $6,399,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,431,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,547,083,313.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 628,437 shares of company stock worth $41,995,511. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kellogg Stock Performance

K has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kellogg from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Kellogg from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.27.

NYSE:K opened at $71.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $63.74 and a 1 year high of $77.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.42. The company has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.42.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.52%.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

