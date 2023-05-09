Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 11,450 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,450 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $11,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 166.2% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $424.18.

Synopsys Trading Up 0.0 %

SNPS stock opened at $371.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $372.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $346.00. The firm has a market cap of $56.62 billion, a PE ratio of 61.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.18. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.02 and a 1-year high of $392.79.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 18.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total value of $1,225,944.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,112 shares in the company, valued at $8,887,387.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total transaction of $1,225,944.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,112 shares in the company, valued at $8,887,387.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total value of $1,565,720.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,559,583.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,464 shares of company stock worth $4,235,984 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Profile

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.