Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 46,528 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 232,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,528 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $10,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Fastenal by 82.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,437,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,307 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Fastenal by 816.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,983,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,818 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Fastenal by 1,298.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,663,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,650 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Fastenal by 31.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,181,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,525,000 after purchasing an additional 753,698 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fastenal by 8.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,227,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,123,000 after purchasing an additional 681,328 shares during the period. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FAST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.14.

Shares of FAST opened at $54.34 on Tuesday. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $43.73 and a 12 month high of $56.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 71.79%.

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

