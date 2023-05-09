Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Invests $11.23 Million in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 443,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,228,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VIR. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1,270.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 3,844.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares during the period. 74.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vir Biotechnology Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VIR opened at $24.14 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.38. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $18.05 and a one year high of $31.78.

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $63.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.10 million. The business’s revenue was down 94.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VIR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. SVB Securities lowered their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

In other news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 305,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total transaction of $7,873,031.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,904,799 shares in the company, valued at $461,585,718.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Ann M. Hanly sold 2,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total transaction of $59,782.94. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 117,203 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,761.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 305,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total value of $7,873,031.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,904,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,585,718.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,018,182 shares of company stock worth $26,615,721 over the last quarter. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

