Madison Asset Management LLC Trims Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Madison Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 73.7% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 38.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABC stock opened at $168.21 on Tuesday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $135.14 and a 1 year high of $174.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.78. The company has a market cap of $34.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.52.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 809.53% and a net margin of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $63.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 24.94%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.62.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,574,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,695,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,574,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,695,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total value of $300,567.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,176,229.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,922 shares of company stock valued at $3,632,320 over the last quarter. 20.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

