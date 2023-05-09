2,704 Shares in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Purchased by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,704 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 135.4% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL stock opened at $96.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $261.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.48 and its 200 day moving average is $85.96. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $97.31.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Societe Generale lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.46.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

