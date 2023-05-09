Madison Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Madison Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 894 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,146,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,924,017,000 after purchasing an additional 72,552 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,058,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $521,629,000 after purchasing an additional 578,564 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,110,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,895,000 after purchasing an additional 104,990 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 971,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,435,000 after purchasing an additional 49,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 889,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,002,000 after purchasing an additional 7,508 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total transaction of $895,801.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,909 shares in the company, valued at $2,718,954.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Verisk Analytics news, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,411 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.65, for a total value of $796,847.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,134,379.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,912 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total transaction of $895,801.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,718,954.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,056 shares of company stock worth $2,904,589 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $210.12 on Tuesday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.05 and a 12 month high of $212.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65. The company has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.66, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.86.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.56 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 57.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $167.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.17.

About Verisk Analytics

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.