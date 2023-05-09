Madison Asset Management LLC Has $405,000 Position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Madison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X Uranium ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X Uranium ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Global X Uranium ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Global X Uranium ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

Get Global X Uranium ETF alerts:

Global X Uranium ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA URA opened at $20.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.54. Global X Uranium ETF has a one year low of $17.65 and a one year high of $24.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Global X Uranium ETF Company Profile

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Uranium ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Uranium ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.