The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 7.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 96,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after buying an additional 7,093 shares in the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 58,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 8.9% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 25.5% in the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,502,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,197,000 after buying an additional 8,948,708 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

KHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.79.

KHC stock opened at $41.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.36. The company has a market capitalization of $50.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.69. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $32.73 and a 52-week high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.63%.

In related news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $9,917,600.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 188,983 shares in the company, valued at $7,479,947.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

