Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Shares Sold by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Insider Activity at Artisan Partners Asset Management

In other Artisan Partners Asset Management news, EVP Samuel Bentson Sellers sold 9,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $353,516.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,160.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 19.52% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE APAM opened at $32.60 on Tuesday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.67 and a 52-week high of $40.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.50 and a 200-day moving average of $32.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $234.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.58 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 86.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on APAM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.