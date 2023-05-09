Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.63-0.96 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $750-758 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $755.34 million. Avantax also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.63-$0.96 EPS.

Avantax Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVTA opened at $24.18 on Tuesday. Avantax has a 1-year low of $15.69 and a 1-year high of $30.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $956.08 million, a P/E ratio of 2.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.79.

Get Avantax alerts:

Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Avantax had a net margin of 46.26% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $172.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Avantax will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Avantax

AVTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Avantax from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Avantax in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Avantax from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Avantax in a report on Friday, April 14th.

In other news, insider Stacy Murray sold 8,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $246,665.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,314.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Avantax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avantax, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avantax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.