Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.63-0.96 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $750-758 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $755.34 million. Avantax also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.63-$0.96 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:AVTA opened at $24.18 on Tuesday. Avantax has a 1-year low of $15.69 and a 1-year high of $30.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $956.08 million, a P/E ratio of 2.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.79.
Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Avantax had a net margin of 46.26% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $172.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Avantax will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.
In other news, insider Stacy Murray sold 8,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $246,665.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,314.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.
Avantax, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avantax (AVTA)
