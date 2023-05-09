Madison Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Madison Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HSY. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the third quarter worth $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Hershey by 121.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other news, insider Rohit Grover sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total value of $287,672.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,631,766.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.43, for a total value of $3,654,383.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,349,208.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rohit Grover sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total value of $287,672.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,631,766.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,265 shares of company stock valued at $13,371,072. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Performance

Hershey stock opened at $274.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $254.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.28. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $201.42 and a 52 week high of $276.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.29. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HSY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hershey from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hershey from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Hershey from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Hershey from $251.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hershey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.06.

Hershey Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.