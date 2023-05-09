Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Stake in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,179,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,712 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 4.50% of Cimpress worth $32,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cimpress by 10.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Cimpress by 8.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cimpress by 23.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cimpress by 16.7% in the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Cimpress by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 79.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CMPR opened at $45.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.38. Cimpress plc has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $53.80.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMPR. StockNews.com raised Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Cimpress from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Cimpress from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

In related news, CEO Robert S. Keane acquired 23,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.59 per share, with a total value of $884,793.42. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 174,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,562,650.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cimpress news, CEO Robert S. Keane purchased 23,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.59 per share, with a total value of $884,793.42. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,562,650.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert S. Keane purchased 8,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.60 per share, for a total transaction of $301,476.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 182,603 shares in the company, valued at $6,865,872.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 54,257 shares of company stock valued at $2,052,816. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment refers to the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.

