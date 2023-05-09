Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 112.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 352,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 186,466 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.13% of iShares MBS ETF worth $32,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2,100.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $94.33 on Tuesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $88.00 and a 12-month high of $100.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.40.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

