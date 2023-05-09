Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 302,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,405 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.17% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $33,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $16,494,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $586,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 155.9% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 88,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,765,000 after purchasing an additional 54,117 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 10,737 shares during the period. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHV opened at $110.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.21. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.73 and a 52 week high of $110.50.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.398 per share. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $4.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

