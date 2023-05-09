Adams Resources & Energy (AE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th.
Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The energy company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Adams Resources & Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $747.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.67 million. On average, analysts expect Adams Resources & Energy to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Adams Resources & Energy Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AE opened at $38.36 on Tuesday. Adams Resources & Energy has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $61.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.94. The stock has a market cap of $97.05 million, a P/E ratio of 255.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.97.
Adams Resources & Energy Dividend Announcement
Analysts Set New Price Targets
AE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Adams Resources & Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. TheStreet downgraded Adams Resources & Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.
Institutional Trading of Adams Resources & Energy
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Adams Resources & Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 822 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. 60.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Adams Resources & Energy Company Profile
Adams Resources & Energy, Inc engages in the business of crude oil marketing, transportation and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins. It operates through the following segments: crude oil marketing, transportation and storage, tank truck transportation of liquid chemicals, pressurized gases, asphalt and dry bulk, and pipeline transportation, terminalling and storage of crude oil.
See Also
