California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 2,034 Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 817,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,034 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in PDD were worth $66,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of PDD by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PDD in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of PDD in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDD in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PDD in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

Get PDD alerts:

PDD Price Performance

PDD stock opened at $61.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.00. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.01 and a 12 month high of $106.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $7.34. PDD had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PDD. Barclays raised their price objective on PDD from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on PDD from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. HSBC decreased their price target on PDD from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley raised PDD from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on PDD from $112.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.90.

About PDD

(Get Rating)

PDD Holdings, Inc is a multinational commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. The company aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities and small businesses can benefit from increased productivity and new opportunities. It has built a network of sourcing, logistics, and fulfillment capabilities, that support its underlying businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.