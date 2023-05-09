Energy Services of America (ESOA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Energy Services of America (OTCMKTS:ESOA – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th.
Energy Services of America (OTCMKTS:ESOA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $60.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.69 million.
Energy Services of America Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ESOA opened at $2.23 on Tuesday. Energy Services of America has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $3.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.51.
Institutional Trading of Energy Services of America
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Services of America in a research report on Monday, February 6th.
Energy Services of America Company Profile
Energy Services of America Corp. engages in the provision of services in the natural gas, petroleum, water distribution, automotive, chemical, and power industries. The firm is also involved in construction, replacement, and repair of natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Energy Services of America (ESOA)
- Snap Proves More DAUs Don’t Mean More Revenues
- Are Small Caps a Harbinger of Market Declines?
- Analysts Lining Up Outside Six Flags for Double-Digit Upside
- Snowflake Upgraded As Headwinds Ease: AI In Focus
- Is the Electric Vehicle Movement Losing Steam?
Receive News & Ratings for Energy Services of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Services of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.