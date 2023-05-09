Energy Services of America (ESOA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Energy Services of America (OTCMKTS:ESOA – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th.

Energy Services of America (OTCMKTS:ESOA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $60.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.69 million.

Shares of OTCMKTS ESOA opened at $2.23 on Tuesday. Energy Services of America has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $3.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.51.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raffles Associates LP increased its stake in Energy Services of America by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 370,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 155,525 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Energy Services of America during the first quarter worth $906,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Energy Services of America by 15.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 15,560 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Energy Services of America by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Services of America during the first quarter worth $201,000. 2.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Services of America in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

Energy Services of America Corp. engages in the provision of services in the natural gas, petroleum, water distribution, automotive, chemical, and power industries. The firm is also involved in construction, replacement, and repair of natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies.

