Applied Therapeutics (APLT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Applied Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of APLT opened at $1.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.89. Applied Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $2.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Applied Therapeutics

APLT has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $23.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 361,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 29,012 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 121.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 249,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 136,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 8.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 528,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 39,108 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 26.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 334,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 70,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 11.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,835,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 286,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Therapeutics

Applied Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the development of a pipeline of novel products. It is targeting treatments for central nervous system rare diseases and diabetic complications. The company was founded by Shoshana Shendelman on January 20, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

