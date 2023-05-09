Astria Therapeutics (ATXS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th.

Astria Therapeutics Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:ATXS opened at $12.63 on Tuesday. Astria Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $16.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.89 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.15.

Institutional Trading of Astria Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATXS. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 12,948.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Astria Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Astria Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Astria Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Astria Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Astria Therapeutics Company Profile

ATXS has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Astria Therapeutics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, which is intended to treat Hereditary Angioedema, a rare genetic disorder characterized by severe, recurrent, unpredictable, painful, and sometimes life-threatening swelling in the face, limbs, abdomen, and airway.

