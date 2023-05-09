Astria Therapeutics (ATXS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th.
Astria Therapeutics Stock Down 1.1 %
NASDAQ:ATXS opened at $12.63 on Tuesday. Astria Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $16.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.89 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.15.
Institutional Trading of Astria Therapeutics
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATXS. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 12,948.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Astria Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Astria Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Astria Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Astria Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.38% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Astria Therapeutics Company Profile
Astria Therapeutics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, which is intended to treat Hereditary Angioedema, a rare genetic disorder characterized by severe, recurrent, unpredictable, painful, and sometimes life-threatening swelling in the face, limbs, abdomen, and airway.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Astria Therapeutics (ATXS)
- Snap Proves More DAUs Don’t Mean More Revenues
- Are Small Caps a Harbinger of Market Declines?
- Analysts Lining Up Outside Six Flags for Double-Digit Upside
- Snowflake Upgraded As Headwinds Ease: AI In Focus
- Is the Electric Vehicle Movement Losing Steam?
Receive News & Ratings for Astria Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astria Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.