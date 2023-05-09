ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Position Reduced by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 992,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,770 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $65,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 9,775.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,510 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ONEOK by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,774,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,656,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,147 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in ONEOK by 266.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 802,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,659,000 after acquiring an additional 583,454 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 7.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,288,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,810,000 after buying an additional 527,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,870,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,865,000 after purchasing an additional 480,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ONEOK from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.91.

ONEOK Stock Performance

NYSE:OKE opened at $63.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.42 and its 200-day moving average is $65.21. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.50 and a 1-year high of $71.57.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.53. ONEOK had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 72.08%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Further Reading

