Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.00-$3.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Energizer also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.00-3.30 EPS.

Energizer Stock Up 6.1 %

Shares of ENR stock opened at $34.74 on Tuesday. Energizer has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $37.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.81, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Get Energizer alerts:

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $684.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.30 million. Energizer had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a positive return on equity of 65.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energizer will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently -35.19%.

ENR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energizer in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Energizer from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Energizer from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Energizer from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Energizer by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Energizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Energizer by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 142,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,780,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,205,000. 88.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Energizer Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products. The firm is also involved in designing and marketing automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products. It operates under the Battery and Lights, and Auto Care segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.