California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 13,177 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,043,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,177 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Welltower were worth $68,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WELL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Welltower by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,962 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Welltower by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $76.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.09 and a 200-day moving average of $70.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.94 billion, a PE ratio of 331.87, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.50 and a 12 month high of $90.69.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 1.74%. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 1,060.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on WELL shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.82.

Welltower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.