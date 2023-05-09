Nordea Investment Management AB Lowers Position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its holdings in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 79.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 133,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522,228 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in PDD were worth $10,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in PDD in the fourth quarter worth about $1,466,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in PDD by 8.7% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 245,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,347,000 after acquiring an additional 19,726 shares in the last quarter. MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd grew its holdings in PDD by 3.1% in the third quarter. MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd now owns 415,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,981,000 after purchasing an additional 12,468 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDD during the third quarter worth $303,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDD during the 3rd quarter valued at $701,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

PDD opened at $61.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.00. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.01 and a 1 year high of $106.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $7.34. The firm had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on PDD from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PDD from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of PDD from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on PDD from $112.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.90.

PDD Holdings, Inc is a multinational commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. The company aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities and small businesses can benefit from increased productivity and new opportunities. It has built a network of sourcing, logistics, and fulfillment capabilities, that support its underlying businesses.

