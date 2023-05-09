California Public Employees Retirement System Has $49.27 Million Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 461,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,453 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.21% of Raymond James worth $49,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Raymond James during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in Raymond James during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RJF opened at $86.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.44. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $126.00. The company has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.02.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 14.01%. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.13%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RJF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.43.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

